NHT A edge Scotiabank in BHNA Senior A/B League

DEFENDING champions National Housing Trust (NHT) A pulled off a narrow 41-38 win over arch-rivals Scotiabank in their 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Senior A/B League encounter at Leila Robinson Courts on Thursday night.

The win gave NHT A sole leadership in the Senior A/B with maximum 15 points from five games, while it was the first defeat for former many-time champions Scotiabank from five outings.

For NHT A, goal shooter Thristina Harwood netted 35 goals from 38 attempts with six goals from 10 efforts from her goal attack Jodi-Ann Ffrench-Kentish.

Goal shooter Marsha Murphy-Dawkins led the scoring for Scotiabank with 33 goals from 38 attempts, while goal attack Naudia Brown got five goals from eight efforts.

Meanwhile, Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) got past RJR/Gleaner Communications Group 37-35 for their first win.

Leading the scoring for KSAMC was goal attack Andrean Dawkins with 20 goals from 36 attempts, and goal shooter Shanice Pryce with 17 from 24 efforts, while for RJR/Gleaner, goal shooter Janel Russell scored 26 from 42 attempts with goal attack Ameeca Thomas getting nine from 13 efforts.

In other matches played recently, Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) A whipped RJR/Gleaner 63-26 after leading 29-14 at half time to chalk up their third win from four starts.

Goal shooter Conique Moore netted 44 goals from 70 attempts and goal attack Zanasha Hinds got 19 goals from 32 efforts. For RJR/Gleaner, goal shooter Janel Russell led the scoring with 23 goals from 34 efforts.

ATL A defeated National Housing Trust (NHT) B 44-32 through 24 goals from 42 attempts from Moore, and Gezelle Allison with 15 goals from 18 attempts, while Sarijae Stewart scored 21 goals from 28 attempts, and Natalee Rhoden with 10 from 16 efforts for the losers.

NHT B got the better of KSAMC 39-35. Sarijae Stewart with 27 goals from 36 attempts, and Natalee Rhoden with 12 from 15 efforts scored for NHT B, while Melesha Josephs scored 33 goals from 38 attempts for KSAMC.

The Divisional Leagues continue today with Alorica vs National Water Commission, Guardian Life Group vs LASCO Group, starting at 4:15 pm.

Sagicor Life Group vs Hardware and Lumber, HEART Trust/NTA vs JACE Consultants, National Housing Trust B vs Scotiabank, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) vs Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), beginning at 5:30 pm.

Jamaica National Group vs RJR/Gleaner Communications Group, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) vs Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), and BERT'S Auto Parts vs Financial Service Commission (FSC), starting at 7:00 pm.