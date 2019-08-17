NHT 'A', Scotia score second-straight wins in Business House netball

DEFENDING champions National Housing Trust (NHT) 'A' and arch-rival Scotiabank chalked up their second-straight win in the Senior A/B Leagues of the 2019 Business House Netball Association competitions that continued at the Leila Robinson Courts last Tuesday.

The champions crushed Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) 70-22, while Scotiabank registered a convincing 54-35 win against Jamaica National.

Goal shooter Thristina Harwood led the scoring for NHT 'A', netting 52 goals from 65 attempts, while goal attack Jodi-Ann Ffrench-Kentish scored 18 goals from 23 attempts.

Scoring for KSAMC were goal shooter Meleshia Josephs, who got 12 goals from 21 attempts, and goal attack Andrean Dawkins with 10 goals from 18 efforts.

Meanwhile, for former many-time champions Scotiabank, their scorers were goalshooter Marsha Murphy-Dawkins with 41 goals from 52 attempts, and goal attack Tennisha Bernard with 10 goals from 12 attempts.

Leading the scoring for Jamaica National Group was goal shooter Nadine Cushine-Vassell with 14 goals from 19 attempts, and goal attack Rebekah Robinson with 21 goals from 36 efforts.

National Housing Trust 'B' registered their first win from two starts by defeating RJR/Gleaner Communications Group 45-40. The principal scorer for the winners was goal attack Sarjae Stewart with 39 goals from 58 attempts.

Scoring for RJR/Gleaner were goalshooter Janel Russell with 28 goals from 37 attempts, and goal attack Ameeca Thomas with 12 goals from 16 attempts.

In the Intermediate 'A' League, National Commercial Bank (NCB) defeated Sagicor Group 34-27, Jamaica Customs Agency 'A' beat HEART Trust/NTA 31-23, and in the lone Junior League match, Jamaica Customs Agency 'B' outscored Financial Services Commission (FSC) 25-13.

Action in all the divisional leagues continues today with the following matches: Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) vs Jamaica Customs 'A'; Alorica vs Guardsman Group; National Water Commission (NWC) vs Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), starting at 4:15 pm.

ATL 'B' vs GraceKennedy; NHT 'B' vs Jamaica National Group; JACER Consultants vs Hardware and Lumber; University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) vs Guardian Life Group, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Stewart's Automobile vs Financial Services Commission; ATL 'A' vs KSAMC; Jamaica Customs Agency 'B' vs BERT'S Auto Limited, commencing at 7:00 pm.