NHT A, Scotiabank to contest Business House Netball Open League final

DEFENDING champions National Housing Trust (NHT) A will face arch-rivals Scotiabank in the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Open League final today at the Leila Robinson Courts, Independence Park Sports Complex, starting at 7:15 pm.

It will also be a repeat of last year's final with NHT A coming out winners. Both teams are unbeaten in the Open League competition. In their Open League play-offs, NHT A beat Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) A 20-10, while Scotiabank defeated Jamaica National Group 35-14.

Christopher Smart, coach of NHT A, said he expects a very close and competitive game with Scotiabank, but gives his team the edge due to the number of national players in their line-up.

“Scotiabank players have been playing together for many years and are very experience, while NHT A currently have present and former national players in their line-up and I would give them the edge because they are much younger,” Smart said.

Meanwhile, Winston Nevers, coach of many-time Open League champions Scotiabank, said both teams are playing well, and are also two of the best teams in the country.

“We have to try and keep more possession of the ball, play hard, keep our concentration, and not only to capitalise on our centre passes, but also try to gain control of our opponents' centre passes,” he said.

National representative, NHT A goalkeeper Vangelee Williams, is expected to keep things tights against the Scotiabank duo of goal shooter Marsha Murphy-Dawkins and goal attack Taneisha Bernard, while Jodiann French-Kentish, goal shooter for NHT A, is expected to have a duel with Shadian Hemmings at goal defence for Scotiabank.

The Consolation Knock-out final will be played between RJR/Gleaner and National Housing Trust B, beginning at 6:30 pm.

—Gerald Reid