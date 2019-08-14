NHT A spank NHT B in Business House Netball Association Senior A/B League opener

DEFENDING champions National Housing Trust (NHT) A defeated National Housing Trust (NHT) B 44-15 as the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Senior A/B Leagues got underway at Leila Robinson Courts, Independence Park Sports Complex last Saturday. NHT A, winners of the Open League competition when defeating arch-rival Scotiabank in the final, easily outplayed their teammates to begin their defence on a winning note.

The main scorers for the Christopher Smart-coached NHT A were goalshooter Thristina Harwood, who netted 34 goals from 53 attempts, and goalattack Jodi-Ann Ffrench-Kentish supporting with 14 goals from 20 attempts. Goalshooter Natalie Rhoden led the scoring for NHT B with 11 goals from 13 attempts.

Meanwhile, many-time Senior A League champions Scotiabank, who should be the main challenger for NHT A, defeated newly promoted Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) 53-38.

The Winston Nevers-coached aggregation was led by goalshooter Marsha Murphy-Dawkins with 61 goals from 61 attempts, and goalattack Tennisha Bernard with 12 goals from 24 attempts.

Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) A should be one of the teams challenging NHT A and Scotiabank in the Senior A/B League, and they registered a convincing 49-25 win over Jamaica National Group.

The ATL A scoring was led by goalshooters Connie Moore with 20 goals from 30 attempts, Monique Emery with 14 goals from 19 attempts, and goalattack Zanasha Hinds with 15 goals from 20 attempts. Scoring for Jamaica National Group were goalshooter Nadine Cushine Vassell with 10 goals from 10 attempts, and goalattack Rebekah Robinson with 14 goals from 22 attempts.

In other matches played last Saturday, Guardian Life Group got past newcomer Alorica 22-20; Guardsman Group defeated National Water Commission (NWC) 35-17; HEART/Trust NTA defeated Sagicor Group 39-27; Jamaica Customs Agency A registered a convincing 53-29 win over Appliance Traders Limited B; and LASCO Group outscored Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) 28-16.

The participating teams in the Senior A and B are NHT A, Scotiabank, NHT B, ATL A, Jamaica National, Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, RJR/Gleaner Communications Group.

Teams competing in the Senior A/B League will play each other once with the top three teams advancing to the Senior A and again play each other once.