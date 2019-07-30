NHT edge Scotiabank in 29-28 thriller

DEFENDING champions National Housing Trust (NHT) A defeated arch-rivals Scotiabank in a nail-biting 29-28 to capture the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Open League at the Leila Robinson Courts on Saturday.

The win for the housing provider agency allowed them to retain the title they won last year (2018) and to also gain their second hold on the coveted title over the banking institution that have won the titles multiple times.

It was also a fine double for NHT after seeing their B team defeat RJR/Gleaner Communication Group in a thrilling 37-33 in overtime. Both teams had played to a 29-29 draw at full time.

Christopher Smart, coach of NHT A, said after his pulsating victory that “despite NHT A trailing by five goals (26-21) in the fourth quarter, I was still confident that NHT A would have won.”

Meanwhile, Winston Nevers, coach of Scotiabank, said his team squandered a good position after “controlling the game for the first three quarters”.

In the first quarter of the Open League final, NHT A secured a slender 5-3 lead before Scotiabank countered with their fast-attacking combinations to take the lead 8-7. NHT A regained the lead 9-8 after goal shooters Tristina Harwood for NHT A and Marsha Murphy-Dawkins for Scotiabank traded goals at the first break.

Action quickened in the second quarter with both teams engaged in a ding-dong battle with the scores locked at 12-12. NHT A managed to stay in front by scoring four goals to their opponents' two to go into the half-time break leading by two goals (16-14), but still not out of striking distance with two quarters remaining in the match.

The third quarter produced another close battle, especially between their opposing goal shooters Harwood of NHT A and Murphy-Dawkins from Scotiabank.

Goal defenders from both teams Vangelee Willians from NHT A and Shadian Hemmings from Scotiabank were both working hard to deny scoring passes from going to goal shooters from either side inside the circle.

In a centre court battle, Antoinette Stone, Trishana Hanson, and Kerry-Ann Brown from NHT A and Scotiabank's Naudia Brown, Shann Lambert, and Kimberly Thomas were the key players.

However, it was Scotiabank who gained the upper hand during the counter-attacks with fast combinations, as they took the lead 20-19 and then scored four quick goals to go up 24-19 at the final break.

The fourth and final quarter saw a surprise turn around in the game. Scotiabank, who had a five-goal lead (26-21), gave way to NHT A who captitalised on their opponents' mistakes. The champions went on to score five straight unanswered goals from goal-shooter Harwood to draw level 26-26, and another two goals from Harwood pushed her team further 28-26.

With time running out, Scotiabank rallied to close at 28-27, but wasted a few more opportunities from turnovers that could have given them victory as NHT A held on strongly for thrilling 29-28 victory.

Goal shooter Harwood netted 35 goals from 33 attempts with goal-attack Jodiann Ffrench-Kentish scoring four goals from 17 efforts for NHT A, while for Scotiabank goal shooter Murphy-Dawkins netted 23 goals from 30 attempts, and goal attack Teneisha Bernard with three goals from eight tries.

The consolation knockout final was won by National Housing Trust (NHT) B who defeated RJR/Gleaner Communications Group 37-33 in overtime after playing to an exciting 29-29 draw at full time.

RJR/Gleaner led in all three quarters and also inside the fourth quarter before NHT B rallied in the last few minutes to tie the scores 29-29 to go into extra time. In 10 minutes of extra time, NHT B went on to win the match 37-33

For NHT B, Natalie Rhodes netted 33 goals from 41 attempts, and Janel Russell with 26 goals from 35 attempts for RJR/Gleaner Communications Group.