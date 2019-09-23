NHT topple RJR/Gleaner Group to win KSA Business House KO title

National Housing Trust (NHT) got the first hold on the new Cargonow Limited Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Business House Knockout trophy, after they defeated RJR/Gleaner Group 2-1 in the final last week Saturday at Winchester Park, St George's College.

RJR/Gleaner Group took the lead in the 26th minute when Javairne Bryan kicked past goalkeeper Kirk Harris from close range. They dominated the rest of the half, with Locksley Thompson, Hughan Gray, Mario Benjamin, and Ajay Chin the main instigators. But NHT got the equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Cajay Campbell headed past goalkeeper John Wilson in the 45th minute.

NHT came out a different team in the second half, lead by Captain Dasha Satchwell as well as Michael Lutas, Malik Douglas, Khamaal Scott and Tajaheem Robinson, and had RJR/Gleaner Group on the back foot, forcing them to defend for most of that period of the game.

NHT were woeful in front of goal as they kept missing easy scoring opportunities due to faulty shooting and good goalkeeping by Wilson.

The game went into extra time and NHT got the winner when former RJR/Gleaner Group player Fabian Nethersole got a pass from Glendon Johnson which he controlled, beating two defenders and shooting past a hapless Wilson in the 106th minute.

NHT will play the winner of the Division Two final on Wednesday in the first round of the Challenge Cup at Alpha Institute, at 3:30 pm.