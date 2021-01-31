Nia Robinson making mark in collegiate triple jump

For the second straight week, former Rusea's High jumper Nia Robinson was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) female field athlete of the week after her outstanding performance at the Texas Tech Red Raiders Invitation last weekend.

The Barton County College freshman followed up her first week honours with a massive personal best 12.58m in the triple jump to extend her lead in the national Junior College rankings and followed up with a 1.63m clearance in her first indoor high jump competition, tied for second best second best in the Juco rankings.

Competing against NCAA level athletes in only her second outing of the season, Robinson led the triple jump at the Red Raider Invite for a long time, but was eventually overhauled by two seniors from Texas Tech.

Her mark was, however, almost a full metre better than the 11.66m she did at Coffeyville and was the seventh best ever at Barton and would have placed the freshman in the top 15 of the NCAA Division 1 ranking.

Meanwhile, former Jamaica College jumper Andre Douglas was named the Big South Indoors male field events athlete of the week after breaking the Campbell University school record and if the second best ever in the Big South Conference n the triple jump winning the event at the Carolina Challenge with a mark of 15.69m.

Douglas, whose personal best if 15.71m, transferred from the University of Texas-San Antonio was earning his first athlete of the week award in the Big South.

— Paul Reid