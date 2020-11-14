Nicholas Pooran looking to 'Star' for Melbourne

Pooran has been selected in the Windies squad that will face New Zealand in three Twenty20 Internationals later this month.

But he will be available for six matches with the Stars across December and early January, which also leaves him free to play in red-ball matches for the Caribbean side on the tour of New Zealand.

Pooran, 25, the Windies T20I vice-captain, said he was looking forward to playing for the Stars.

“The Melbourne Stars have a very strong team and I'm happy I can be part of that for a few matches this season,” Pooran said.

“I'm also excited to be part of the BBL and heard many good things from Glenn Maxwell. I will keep playing my natural game for the team and hope it helps get the Stars some positive results.”

Stars Head Coach David Hussey said Pooran would bring further firepower to the line-up.

“Nick is an impressive player with some big gears who has been in demand in the IPL [Indian Premier League], the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League, in addition to his West Indies duties for some time,” Hussey said.

“I'm looking forward to having his talents on our side this season.”

Pooran is the second overseas signing for the Stars, after they completed a deal with England international Jonny Bairstow.

They are expected to name their third international signing next week.

“We're pleased to have Nick on board for what will be an important stretch of games for the club,” Stars General Manager Nick Cummins said.

“Together with Jonny Bairstow, we're keen to make our international roster as strong as possible.”

Pooran, who can also keep wicket, has played 25 One-day Internationals and 21 T20Is for West Indies.

He has just ended his campaign with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League in Dubai, where he finished the tournament with 521 runs, averaging 32 with a strike rate of 165.

Pooran and eight other West Indians that took part in the IPL are currently undergoing mandatory 14 days of managed isolation under New Zealand's national protocols for the COVID-19 virus.