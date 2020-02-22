Nipster, England's Rose for Sir Howard, Hot Line Stakes co-features

Nipster, from the barn of Richard Azan, and England's Rose, from the stables of Wayne DaCosta, have the opportunity to lay their credentials for the upcoming Classic series of races in the Sir Howard Stakes (colts and geldings) and Hotline Stakes (fillies) respective feature races at Caymanas Park today.

Both the Sir Howard and Hotline Stakes races, which are considered major prep races for the upcoming Classic series, will venture over six furlongs (1,200m) for purses of $1.1 million each, and are sponsored by Nutramix's Front Runner.

The Sir Howard Stakes is positioned as the fourth race on the card with a post time of 2:00 pm, while the Hotline Stakes is the seventh race with a post time of 3:48 pm. Racing begins at 12:25 pm.

Nipster showed tremendous improvement on last on February 8 when he finished a mere two lengths behind the two-year-old champion of 2019 Wow Wow going six and a half furlongs (1,300m). That was considered the perfect pipe-opener for the Sir Howard and with jockey Anthony Thomas riding in good form, Nipster is the right choice to go with here.

Among the other eight runners, King Arthur, Adoration, Green Gold Rush and Cash is King are all capable contenders to take down this race if Nipster falters in deep stretch.

King Arthur has been missing from racing action for over two months but has been putting in some quick gallops at exercise to suggest he is ready for this assignment today. He started his career with a bang, winning last November 8 over six and a half furlongs, but was then put in his place by Crafty and Ready and Uncle Polly in his next race. King Arthur has been reprogrammed for this and should be a live contender.

Adoration made a winning start to his career on January 25 coming down the five-straight chute, winning then in a time of 1:00.3 minutes. It was a walk in the park for Adoration that day and with improvement expected, he is going to run well.

Green Gold Rush was also a winner the first time out. He came off the pace to win going away in a six-and-a-half furlong event in a fast 1:19.1 minutes. Green Gold Rush was impressive in victory and half a furlong (100m) shorter, he is still a dangerous runner.

The interesting horse in the line-up is Cash is King, trained by champion Anthony Nunes. Cash is King won on debut last September and since then, in his two outings, has not done anything of note. With Cash is King working fairly well and Nunes calling the magnificent Dane Nelson to ride, Cash is King can win.

In the Hotline Stakes it should be a straight war between England's Rose and the Gary Crawford-trained Speechless. After two impressive wins to start her career, England's Rose was defeated by Wow Wow in her third attempt on September 21, 2019 and went missing since. Reports suggest that England's Rose had health issues but has returned to the exercise track with some bullet works. England's Rose has been meticulously prepared for the Hotline Stakes and could win first time off the break.

Speechless, a bred-in-utero filly, was a winner the second time out over five furlongs (1000m) round. She won by 10 lengths over a moderate field but gave enough to suggest that she has more-than-average ability. Improvement is expected here and Speechless has a chance to win.

The others, Another Affair, Basilicus, Attorney General, and Glock don't have the class of the top two and thus, the fight is on for third place.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Tricky One/Kingsman/Latapy

Race 2) JamalJames/Sure Cote/Hologram Shadow

Race 3) Chief of State/Nuclear Dan Dada/Locomotive

Race 4) Nipster/Cash is King/Green Gold Rush

Race 5) Sweet Destiny/Clearly Ours/Superbolt

Race 6) Sir Arjun Babu/Beach Boy/Cairo

Race 7) England's Rose/Speechless/Attorney General

Race 8) Luana/Mirabilis/Rising Bop

Race 9) Sparkle Diamond/Trevor's Choice/Campesino

Race 10) Alexa's Star/Estalita/Tradition