Nipster, England's Rose in fine nick ahead of Classic season

Nipster and England's Rose declared their credentials for the upcoming Classic series of races with encouraging efforts to win the Sir Howard Stakes and Hotline Stakes feature races, respectively, at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Both Sir Howard (colts and geldings) and Hotline Stakes (fillies) won events, which are considered as major prep races before the start of next month's first Classics of the season — 1000 and 2000 Guineas — which are run over six furlongs (1,200m) for purses of $1.1 million each.

Bred and owned by champion Michael Bernard and trained by Richard Azan, Nipster (Casual Trick–Nipppit), who was installed as the 2-5 favouirte in the field of seven runners, attacked the leaders approaching the final bend and was sent clear by former champion jockey Anthony Thomas to win by two lengths in a time of 1:13.3.

Money Monster (Shamaree Muir) came through well for second place ahead of Cash Is King (Dane Nelson). The race, however, had lost some of its competitiveness with the late scratching of Adoration and Green Gold Rush.

England's Rose (Natural Selection–Ahwhofah), owned by Ian Kong and trained Wayne DaCosta, was more impressive than Nipster as the full sister to two-time Horse of the Year She's A Maneater slammed rivals by eight-increasing lengths in a new Stakes record time of 1:12.0. The previous Stakes record of 1:12.4 was jointly owned by June Gay (in 1993) and Cava Cava (in 1997).

Ridden by former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, England's Rose, who was coming off a five-month break due to injuries, surged to the lead at the off and never looked back as she increased her lead on rivals with every stride taken until the wire intervened in the end.

Glock (Oneil Mullings) finished in second place and Another Affair (Anthony Thomas) was third.

Elsewhere on the card, Trevor's Choice completed a hat-trick of wins after romping home easily by 2 ¾ lengths in the $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1000m) on the round course.

Ridden by apprentice Raddesh Roman, Trevor's Choice won ahead of Anaso (Nicholas Hibbert) and Princess Emanuelle (Paul Francis) in a time of 1:00.0.

Trevor's Choice was the second winner on the card for breeder Trevor Dunkley Sr, owner Tyrone Dunkley, trainer Alford Brown and groom Wayne Dawes as the team earlier won with Beach Boy (Shane Ellis) in the sixth race.

Racing continues on Ash Wednesday (February, 26, 2020) with the race day to honour the champions of 201 9 .

— Ruddy Allen