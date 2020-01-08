No-ball technology in use for Ireland series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — No-ball technology will be used during the limited overs series between West Indies and Ireland, which started here yesterday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The initiative, which is still under trial, was used during the recent limited overs series between India and West Indies on the subcontinent.

Under the new innovation, the third umpire will have sole responsibility for monitoring and determining no-balls.

“The on-field umpires will not call any front-foot no balls unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsible for other on-field decisions in the usual way,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The benefit of the doubt will lie with the bowler, and if a late no-ball call is communicated, then the on-field umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and signal a no-ball.”

According to cricket's world governing body, the results from the ongoing trial will be used to determine whether the system will be formally introduced over the long term.

No-ball technology was tested for the first time four years ago during a one-day series between England and Pakistan.

West Indies are hosting Ireland in three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.