No Haynes as Desai named batting coach

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Little known former Canada Head Coach Monty Desai has been appointed West Indies batting coach.

The Indian has signed a two-year contract and has joined the squad ahead of the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series against India, starting Friday in Hyderabad.

Significantly, Desai's appointment has dashed any lingering hopes that legendary former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes would take up the role.

Haynes was snubbed for the top post of head coach, missing out to Phil Simmons, but another West Indies icon Michael Holding said recently he hoped Haynes could be appointed as part of the Windies management group.

“Desmond Haynes cer­tain­ly has good qual­i­fi­ca­tions as far as be­ing a bat­ting coach is con­cerned. He has done it over­seas … and I think Dessie knows enough about bat­ting and has helped young­sters in the past with their bat­ting, that a place could [be found for him],” the legendary former fast bowler said.

But Desai, who served as Afghanistan batting coach at the World Cup qualifiers last year, has partnered with Simmons before and has gained the nod.

“I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches,” said Simmons.

“He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas.”

Desai, also a former batting coach with United Arab Emirates, said the prospect of working with a team with “such a rich history” was an exciting one.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a happy dressing room tradition alongside other excellent leaders,” he said.

“I am eager to join forces with Head Coach Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, and our captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team.”

Desai joins a Windies management group which also comprises Bowling Coach Roddy Estwick and Fielding Coach Rayon Griffith.