No Haynes as Desai named batting coach
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Little known former Canada Head Coach Monty Desai has been appointed West Indies batting coach.
The Indian has signed a two-year contract and has joined the squad ahead of the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series against India, starting Friday in Hyderabad.
Significantly, Desai's appointment has dashed any lingering hopes that legendary former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes would take up the role.
Haynes was snubbed for the top post of head coach, missing out to Phil Simmons, but another West Indies icon Michael Holding said recently he hoped Haynes could be appointed as part of the Windies management group.
“Desmond Haynes certainly has good qualifications as far as being a batting coach is concerned. He has done it overseas … and I think Dessie knows enough about batting and has helped youngsters in the past with their batting, that a place could [be found for him],” the legendary former fast bowler said.
But Desai, who served as Afghanistan batting coach at the World Cup qualifiers last year, has partnered with Simmons before and has gained the nod.
“I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches,” said Simmons.
“He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas.”
Desai, also a former batting coach with United Arab Emirates, said the prospect of working with a team with “such a rich history” was an exciting one.
“I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a happy dressing room tradition alongside other excellent leaders,” he said.
“I am eager to join forces with Head Coach Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, and our captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team.”
Desai joins a Windies management group which also comprises Bowling Coach Roddy Estwick and Fielding Coach Rayon Griffith.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy