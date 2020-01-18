No Inter Milan bid yet for Eriksen, says Mourinho

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho says Inter Milan have yet to make a bid for Christian Eriksen and that the midfielder will play against Watford today.

Reports suggested the Denmark international, who is in the last six months of his contract, was close to a move to the Serie A side, with his agent in Milan to broker a deal during the current transfer window.

Mourinho, though, said Spurs have not even received an official offer.

“You have to ask the agent and Inter Milan because they know more than me,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If they are confident, they are confident because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn't happen yet.

“So when I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities speaking about it, I am a little bit surprised. That's all I can say.

“I think it's normal that until January 31 his brain is not totally in focus. I think it's a normal consequence of the situation.”

New signing Gedson Fernandes could also play at Vicarage Road following his loan move from Benfica this week and Mourinho hopes to do more business before the end of the month.

A striker is on the top of his wish list following the potential season-ending injury to Harry Kane.

“Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players' entourages, agents, people that want to put players' names in the market,” he said. “Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible yes.

“But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have these attacking players that of course are very good: Son (Heung-min), Lucas (Moura), (Erik) Lamela, (Giovani) Lo Celso, Dele Alli. Of course they're very good but we miss that target man.

“So if it's possible then we are doing everything possible. It's not easy but we're trying to add players to the squad.”

Another piece of business Spurs will be trying to do is turn Lo Celso's loan into a permanent deal.

“I think Giovani is going to stay with us,” added Mourinho.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to first-team training following a three-month absence with a dislocated elbow which required surgery.

Mourinho expects the club captain to be back by the early part of next month.

“So the normal thing is February,” he said. “If you ask me late February or early February, at this moment I go more for early.

“Things are going well. He's getting his confidence back, he's training so I would say he's one of our new players in the January transfer window.”