No time for games!

While the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could delay the start of the 2020/21 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season, Harbour View Football Club's (HVFC) physical trainer Jason Henry is taking players to the task to ensure all will be ready to roll when the first whistle blows.

Concerns were recently raised by football stakeholders about the proposed October start of the RSPL and schoolboy football seasons, as the novel coronavirus pandemic lingers, with Jamaica seeing a significant uptick in cases over the past week.

At the time of writing, the island's tally stood at 1,047 positive cases, 219 of which are active.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has caused some anxiety among some stakeholders who are of the view that the surge could result in the Government once again tightening restrictions to combat the infectious virus, thereby delaying the start of the season.

However, cautious optimism still lingers that safety protocols submitted by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) could be approved next month, allowing for the season to get under way as proposed.

In that vein, Henry, who is also the fitness guru behind the Kingston College Manning Cup team, has upped the ante on his regimes to have players performing up to professional standards.

“So at HVFC, I have now put in place a physical standard and expectation for players coming into the club and players at the club, so no player will be allowed to take part in first team training unless they pass the physical requirements.

“This allows players to be more competitive and to be more accountable for their actions in and out of season because the expectation will have to be kept right through the season. Also, the expectation at the start is different from the expectation in the middle of the season,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The players are buying into to this standard and most of them now have to take care of their bodies outside of the club's eyes, knowing that they can't play first team football without meeting the required standard. So they have no option but to put in the necessary hard work and they will see the benefits of it come game time,” Henry added.

Henry, a graduate and now coach at GC Foster College, was able to fuel the respective teams he worked with, as he is always required to be well-positioned to keep the players on the field in terms of injury prevention and to have them perform at their optimum at all times.

Having recently completed a science in exercise training online course, Henry pointed out that it has aided in improving his craft to better condition his players.

Though he recently conducted a few outdoor sessions to introduce his new plans with the Harbour View team, Henry said he is still eagerly awaiting a complete return to the pitch where he is able to exert his usual energy, passion, drive and grit that he is accustomed to during sessions.

“Well I'm not fully back out there yet, but I can't wait to get back to my usual flow because a lot of work has been done behind closed door and once we get the green light for the season, you will see a lot of difference in my work,” he noted.

That said, Henry, 29, who has worked closely with Will Hitzelberger in fuelling the historic senior Reggae Girlz team, reminded his Harbour View FC players that the onus is on them to put in the necessary work if they intend to impress Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore.

“Well it's a World Cup qualifying year and all my players at HVFC must have an intention to make the national team, but they will have to put in the work to meet the physical standard, which is utilised internationally based on my research. So that is basically the starting block for them and from there, they just have to go out and perform to the best of their ability,” Henry ended.