Nominations open today for JAAA elections

Nomination for posts in this month's annual general meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) opens today and will run for the next two weeks.

A new president will be elected to lead one of the top track and field nations on the planet after Dr Warren Blake announced earlier this year he would not be contesting the election after leading the body for the last nine years, taking over from the late Howard Aris.

Educator Garth Gayle, the current general secretary and a member of the World Athletics Technical Committee, and Olympic gold medallist Donald Quarrie have so far indicated their interest in the position of president and are expected to be nominated for the elections set for November 28.

Veteran sports administrator Anthony Davis, who is hoping to replace Gayle as general secretary, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that his nomination form had already been filled out and was at the JAAA secretariat.

“They already have my form. I have a letter from Dr Blake advising my form will be held in abeyance,” he said.

Results systems operator Wayne Long is vying for the post of director of records and he will go up against incumbent Leroy Cooke.

Gayle is expected to have put together a slate of persons who he hopes will be elected, along with him, but that information has not been made public.

