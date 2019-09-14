Norbrook Strikers claim first hold on Guardian Life/KSAFA U-10 Competition

Norbrook Strikers claimed their first hold on the Guardian Life/KSAFA Under-10 football title when they blanked former champions Liguanea United 2-0 in the final last Saturday at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

The two-day competition was the second one for the year and the fifth overall held by KSAFA (Kingston and St Andrew Football Association) in conjunction with Guardian Life who has been title sponsor from day one.

In quarter-final one, first-time entrants Maverley/Hughenden got the better of Harbour View, who were finalists in the Easter edition. After playing out a 0-0 draw in regulation time, Maverley prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out.

Benders FA got the better of defending champions Exodus in the second quarter-final, also on penalties. Benders advanced with a 2-1 penalties victory after playing out a 1-1 regulation draw.

In quarter-final three, two-time champions Liguanea United defeated Arnett Gardens 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 regulation time draw.

Norbrook Strikers were the only team to win their quarter-final in regulation time when they turned back Rae Town 2-0.

In semi-final one, a ninth-minute strike from Rashawn Williams was enough to send Liguanea United into the final at the expense of Maverley/Hughenden.

Norbrook Strikers then stopped Benders Academy 2-0 with the goals coming from Jamone Lyle in the ninth minute and Joaquin Bryan in the 15th minute.

The pair of Lyle and Bryan would then get the job done in the final against Liguanea United, with Lyle scoring in the eighth and Bryan in the 13th minute as the champions secured their third 2-0 victory in a row.

Fourth-placed Maverley received $40,000, Benders FA got $50,000 for third place, Liguanea United received $60,000 for second, while Norbrook Strikers collected $70,000 for their championship win.

The top goalkeeper went to Alexander Marr of Norbrook Strikers; the best midfielder was Romario Grant of Exodus FA; Rasheed Payne of Harbour View was the best defender; and Rae Town were voted the best organised team.