Norman Campbell signs one-year loan deal with FK Graficar in Serbia

FK Graficar Beograd have signed Norman Campbell from the Harbour View Football Club.

The agreement was realised following a trial at Udinese FC in Italy's Serie A earlier this year, as well as interest from Watford FC in the United Kingdom.

His agent Kevin Cowan agreed terms over the weekend with the ambitious fourth-placed Serbian campaigners, who play in the second division ahead of the closure of the international European transfer window on Monday.

The loan agreement has a second-year option that can be extended based on performance, market conditions and opportunities in 2021, as the first priority is to continue the player's development in a professional environment at a vital stage of his career.

The 20-year-old Campbell was developed at Ballaz Academy and Jamaica College.