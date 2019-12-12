The inaugural staging of the Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night Football League continues today with three games on match day four at Greenvale Community Centre beginning at 5:45 pm.

In the first game Earthquake oppose Kingsland United in a Zone A fixture, followed by Napolie vs Texas Strikers from Zone C at 7:00 pm, after which Zone B's Square close out against Dunsinane FC at 8:15 pm.

The seven-a-side competition kicked off on Sunday, December 1 with four games, followed by two more rounds of games.

On the second match day, last Thursday, Earthquake stopped Police 4-1 through a brace from Jermaine Whyte and one each from Owen Whyte and Oneil Clarke. Ewart Brown got Police's consolation in the Zone A fixture. In the Zone B game, 14 Street scored a 3-1 victory over Dunsinane FC with Andre Reid scoring twice to add to Jeavon White's strike. Markland Campbell had scored for the losers.

In the third and final game of the day from Zone C, GV All-stars scored a similar 3-1 win over Napolie. Ackeem McLean scored for Napolie, but it was not enough, as Lamonth Rochester, Dane Golding and Livingston Walker led their team to victory.

On match day three on Sunday, Square swamped Emergency 5-1 in their Zone B encounter. Marlon Miller netted three times and was assisted by Levor Williams and Michael Mclean, while Alwin Strachan replied for Emergency.

In the second game from Zone B, George Reid Soccer Warriors edged 14 Street 2-1 with Damion Thompson netting twice in response to Travis Francis's strike.

In the third match of the day from Zone A, Young Generation scored a similar 2-1 win over Mike Town with Romareo Hunt and Javari Fisher scoring for the winners, and David Roye getting the lone strike for Mike Town.

The final match of the day, between Zo ne C teams Hatfield and Texas Strikers, saw the latter running out easy 4-1 winners. Clayton Spencer, Chevaughn Tavares, Calvin Mattie, and Nickhari Campbell were on target for the winners, as did Gabian Brown for Hatfield.