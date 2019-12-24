Northern Panthers maintain lead in JCA Super League
NORTHERN Panthers held on to pole position in the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League after beating Western Warriors by two wickets at Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann in seventh-round action last weekend.
The Warriors batted first, and thanks to Vinroy Crooks' knock of 55, battled to 147 all out. The Panthers' spinner Kemar Allen grabbed 5-44.
The Panthers sneaked vital first-innings honours by scoring 198 all out. Tevin Gilzene made 47 for the hosts, while pacer Leighton Leslie ended with 3-20 for the Warriors.
Facing a 51-run first-innings deficit, the Warriors were bundled over for 132, leaving the Panthers with an 82-run victory target. Spinner Damani Sewell claimed 5-42, while Allen supported with 4-38.
The Panthers made heavy weather of the target, losing eight wickets along the way as Damion Distin and Paul Harrison had respective figures of 4-12 and 3-35.
Scores: Warriors 147 (43 overs) & 132 (32.3 overs); Panthers 198 (53.3 overs) & 82-8.
The six points took the Panthers to 19 from six games, while the Warriors stayed third in the six-team table with 11.
Defending two-time champions Central Titans could only manage first-innings honours against Combined Universities and Colleges (CUC) in the drawn encounter at Chedwin Park in St Catherine.
Sadique Henry (89) and Leonardo Friginette (79) played useful knocks for the university team, but a batting collapse from 286-5 to 312 all out left the door open for a Titans comeback. Spinners Odean Brown and Peat Salmon took three wickets each.
The Titans duly obliged with the bat, racking up 316-8 with Nkrumah Bonner (68), Odean Brown (59 not out), and Marcel Parchment (45) making most runs. Andre Bailey finished with 3-31 for CUC.
Scores: CUC 312 (93 overs); Central Titans 316 (74.5 overs).
The result means the second-placed Titans slip four points behind the leaders, while CUC (eight points) are fifth.
At French Park in Manchester, Jamie Merchant's all-round heroics led Southern Seals to first-innings points against Eastern Eagles.
Merchant, bowling off-spin, snared 5-41 to help dismiss the Eagles for 236 all out. Leroy Lugg and Cassius Burton struck 85 and 60, respectively.
The irrepressible Merchant then hit 101 and Derval Green chipped in with 59 as the hosts reached 307-9. Khari Campbell took 4-99 for the Eagles.
Scores: Eastern Eagles 236 (67.2 overs); Seals 307-9 (55.2 overs).
The three points took the last-placed Seals to seven points, while the fourth-placed Eagles moved to 10 points.
The top team, after 10 rounds are completed, will lift the Super League title.
—Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy