Northern Panthers remain atop JCA Super League table

Northern Panthers stayed top of the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League table after beating hosts Eastern Eagles by eight wickets yesterday, at Melbourne Oval in St Andrew.

The win pushes the Panthers to 28 points, only one ahead of defending two-time champions Central Titans, who were also victorious yesterday.

The Eagles remain on 11 points.

As the light deteriorated at Melbourne Oval the visiting Panthers reached their 92-run target in frenzied fashion, taking only 10 overs while losing two wickets.

Yesterday afternoon, Eastern Eagles batsman Leroy Lugg struck a second-innings century to delay the Panthers' victory march.

Lugg's 111 formed the backbone of the Eagles' second-innings score of 181, after Northern Panthers had made 311-8 declared to grab a 90-run, first-innings advantage.

Scores: Eagles 221 (59.4 overs) & 181 (35.5 overs); Panthers 311-8 declared (65 overs) & 92-2 (10 overs)

Resuming from their overnight first-innings score of 107-3, the Panthers rocketed to a handy lead thanks a 56-ball 82 from lower-order batsman Kemar Allen. He hit 10 fours and four sixes.

Kevin Daley added a patient 64, while Deethmar Anderson made a breezy 63.

Andre McDonald, Khari Campbell and Ryan Francis claimed two wickets each for the Eagles.

When Eastern Eagles batted a second time Lugg's 84-ball knock, which included 14 fours and five sixes, was not enough to keep the Panthers at bay.

The Eagles were bowled out for 181, giving them a lead of 91 runs and opening the door for the Panthers to have a shot at victory.

For the Panthers, off-spinner Allen took 4-57, while slow left-arm orthodox bowler Christopher Lamont had 3-17.

In their chase, Panthers lost Jevaughn Buchanan (25) and Daley (15), but Anderson, who struck 28 not out, and Allen, with an unbeaten 14, hurried them over the line. Match officials also ruled a five-run penalty against the Eagles for time-wasting, as tensions grew late in the afternoon.

At Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann, the Titans beat Western Warriors by nine wickets in a low-scoring contest.

The Warriors resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 64-6 and were bowled out for 112.

Lower-order batsman Paul Harrison made 22, while Andre McCarthy was dismissed for 24 late on Saturday.

Off-spinner Peat Salmon grabbed 6-27 from 11 overs and three balls to finish with 10 wickets in the match. Veteran wrist spinner Odean Brown claimed 3-28.

Needing 71 for victory after securing a 42-run, first-innings lead on the opening day, the Titans raced to 74-1.

Left-hander Steven Taylor made 37 not out, while opener Oraine Williams was unbeaten on 28.

Scores: Warriors 50 (26.2 overs) & 112 (30.3 overs); Titans 92 (30 overs) & 74-1 (10.1 overs)

Like the Eagles, the Warriors stay on 11 points after the loss.

