Norwich stretch lead in Championship as virus forces postponement

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Norwich stretched their lead at the top of the English Championship to five points yesterday as Rotherham's match with Derby was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel Farke's men beat Cardiff 2-0 at Carrow Road, thanks to goals from Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell, for a fifth-consecutive win.

They pulled further clear of second-place Bournemouth who could only draw 0-0 at Luton.

“I can't hide the fact I am pretty pleased with our form,” said Farke, whose side were relegated from the Premier League last season along with Bournemouth.

“We are pleased with our points so far and our position in the league but there is a long way to go. This is the toughest league in the world and we just have to maintain the standards we have shown so far.”

Swansea moved up to third following a 2-0 win over Barnsley.

The Swans made the perfect start on a poor pitch, with Jamal Lowe side-footing home in the second minute.

They doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Barnsley substitute Victor Adeboyejo nodded a Matt Grimes corner past his own goalkeeper.

Brentford are fourth after two superb strikes from Bryan Mbeumo helped them to a 3-1 win against Reading.

Aitor Karanka suffered a heavy defeat against his former club as Birmingham were beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough, who moved into the play-off places.

Blues took a 15th-minute lead but Britt Assombalonga equalised for Middlesbrough, and further goals from George Saville, an own goal from goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, and a strike by Lewis Wing sealed a comprehensive victory.

Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 win against Watford, with a goal from Fraizer Campbell and an own goal from Etienne Capoue.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Coventry 1-0 while Stoke saw off Blackburn by the same scoreline.

Bottom side Wycombe scored a late equaliser to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with QPR, and Millwall and Nottingham Forest also played out a 1-1 draw.

Rotherham's clash with Derby was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result for a member of Paul Warne's squad.

The match, which had been due to take place at the New York Stadium, was called off less than 90 minutes before the scheduled 1500 GMT kick-off.

An English Football League (EFL) statement said: “The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation,in accordance with EFL regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”