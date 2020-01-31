Norwood clip Marl Road for back-to-back wins

MONTEG O BAY, St James – Norwood Strikers made it back-to-back wins after coming from behind to beat Marl Road FC 2-1 in their St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One game at UDC field on Tuesday.

The win saw Norwood Strikers take over the lead in Zone Two with six points, three more than King Gate FC and Sam Sharpe. Norwood had defeated King Gate 3-2 in their opening contest.

Meanwhile, Catherine Hall FC will be hunting a second win this afternoon when they take on Discipline FC in a Zone One game at UDC field, starting at 3:45 pm.

Catherine Hall FC are tied for second in Zone One with Paradise FC, both on three points from two games, and will seeking to rebound from a loss to Flankers FC in the last game.

Discipline FC lost their only game and will be seeking to get off the foot of the table.

On Tuesday Jahmarley Brown gave Marl Road FC the lead in the 11th minute, but Norwood Strikers rallied with two late goals in the first half to snatch the points.

Wayne daCosta equalised for Norwood Strikers in the 37th minute before Renaldo Waldo gave them the lead in the 39th minute with his second goal of the season.

— Paul Reid