Norwood Strikers look to return to winning ways in St James Div 1
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Norwood Strikers will today seek to return to winning ways in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One when they take on Seba Football Club in a first-round game at UDC field, set to start at 3:00 pm.
Norwood Strikers had won their first two games but were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Sam Sharpe; they will take on a Seba FC team that has earned one point from their three games and are at the foot of the points table.
Renaldo Waldo and Keniel Woodstock have scored two goals each for Norwood Strikers and are expected to lead the attack against the Seba FC team that has given up six goals in three games.
On Tuesday, Discipline FC moved up to second place in Zone One after beating Paradise FC 2-0 in their game played at UDC field.
Two late goals, both from mistakes by Paradise FC's goalkeeper Rojay Campbell, gave Discipline FC back-to-back 2-0 wins as they improved to six points, three behind leaders Flanker, who have played four games, one more than Discipline FC.
Paradise FC played the last 64 minutes with 10 players after Chadaine Blagrove was sent off in the 26th minute following his picking up of a second yellow card.
Tevin Leslie capitalised on Campbell's error to score the first goal in the 83rd minute, after the goalkeeper spilled a high ball inside his six-yard box and the Discipline FC player fired it into the unprotected goal.
Two minutes later Campbell spilled another ball, this one on the right side of his goal, and Tevin Barrett's shot deflected off a defender and into the goal.
— Paul Reid
