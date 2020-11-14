Not a 'Wonder' anymore

Promising galloper She's A Wonder from the barn of Ian Parsard showed a touch of her class as she easily brushed aside rivals to win the $900,000 Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup co-feature on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With jockey Omar Walker aboard, the two-year-old bay filly She's A Wonder was always prominent throughout the seven furlongs (1,400m) event as she broke well behind The Genesis (Dane Dawkins) and Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas).

She's A Wonder ( Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) settled down the backstretch before taking over proceedings at the half-mile and thereafter cruised home by six lengths, winning in a time of 1:25.4. The Genesis came home in second place with Rusty (Anthony Thomas) earning the third spot.

Meanwhile, Tomohawk was also impressive in winning the other co-feature event – the $900,000 Simply Magic Cup over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Trained by Wayne DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Tomohawk came from behind horses to win by 1 1/2 lengths going away in a time of 1:56.0. Let Him Fly (Dick Cardenas) was second and High Diplomacy (Javaniel Patterson) third.

With the win on Tomohawk, Thomas pushed his tally for the season to 71 winners but watched his lead at the top of the standing cut to five by Dane Nelson, who won two races, to move to 66 wins. Nelson won aboard Colour Me Tan for trainer Patrick Lynch and Stanislaus for trainer Anthony Nunes.

Lynch earlier won with Formal Fashion (Dick Cardenas) in the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs round.

Also with two winners was trainer Patrick Fong, who saddled Tea Time (Natalie Berger) in the second race and Dorthebutcher (Jordan Barrett) in the third.

Racing continues today with 10 offerings. The first race is at 11:30 am.

— Ruddy Allen