Not guilty!

Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore has sought to counter suggestions that he may have had a direct hand in the team selection and tactics of the Under-23 Olympic team.

The head coach of Jamaica's senior Reggae Boyz said, while he, as a matter of course, would have oversight of the development level team, all decisions related to it are the prerogative of its lead coach Donovan Duckie.

Debate and questions have swirled around the team since its humiliating exit from the Olympic qualifiers in a three-team Caribbean first-round play-off at home, where it failed to win a match against minnows Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis.

In both matches the Under-23 Reggae Boyz managed only 1-1 draws, thus paving the way for St Kitts to progress as group winners, with four points, following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Dominica.

Speaking on CVM's Football GPS on Tuesday, guest Craig Butler had made comments suggesting that the team, which had been in preparation for months, looked a different unit the moment Whitmore had arrived in his role to oversee proceedings.

“I believe that Duckie was not allowed to carry out his original game plan,” said the outspoken and controversial Butler, making what seemed a subtle reference that there was interference from Whitmore.

Butler also suggested that with the arrival of the senior Boyz's coach his son, Kyle was relegated to the bench and was stripped of the captaincy role which he held during practice games.

“I believe that Duckie would have had in the eight months working with the team, and having Kyle in the team, would have known his capabilities... Tappa came the day before the Dominica game and all of a sudden Butler [Kyle] was on the bench,” said the elder Butler, who shared the Football GPS set with his son Kyle as guests.

“...Leading up to all of this Kyle Butler was the captain of the team, and the day before (the game) he was no longer in he starting 11, and he was not even considered for the Dominica match,” the senior continued.

Whitmore, a hero of Jamaica's historic France World Cup appearance, was stung by the remarks and sought to clear the air.

“For the record, and more so in an attempt to correct several misinformation and falsehoods being floated around, I had zero input in the selection of the team, its tactical preparation, and game tactics.

“Whilst I have oversight for the U-23 unit, it would not have been prudent to have gotten this deeply involved since I was away from the team due to my commitment with the senior team. However, my comments are not intended to question selection or tactics but to correct misinformation being peddled by persons for reasons best known to them,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer.

The senior Boyz tactician also beat back suggestions he may have influenced the selection of the team's captain, who was Alex Marshall.

“Further, I had zero input on selection of the team captain, the overseas players that were invited, where they play, and when they play. I, therefore, categorically refute any suggestions to the contrary,” said a clearly upset Whitmore.

He said he shares the letdown felt by all with the Under-23s' failure to progress from this early stage of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

“Like the entire Jamaica, I, too, am very disappointed that Jamaica's U-23 team failed to advance from the first group stage of the Olympic qualifiers. This must be viewed as a setback for the senior programme as the matriculation process requires competitive matches for the younger players,” Whitmore said.

Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts has ordered a review of the failed campaign on the group's return from the Pan American Games, a process that Whitmore says “should prove instructive for the senior programme and its upcoming Concacaf Nations League competition and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in latter 2020”.

“I previously requested information from the Technical Director (Wendell Downswell) and Head Coach (Duckie) specific to the preparation of the Under-23 unit that should prove useful for my personal evaluation exercise. My own thoughts on these and other subjects will be shared at the review session. It's my hope that the exercise will provide a good opportunity from which we can move towards a clear strategic plan for the senior unit for the Concacaf Nations League and World Cup qualifying competitions. It is critical that we flesh out this plan and have a unified approach in its execution,” Whitmore reasoned.

Efforts to contact Technical Director Downswell for a perspective were unsuccessful, so, too, the Observer's attempts to get comments from Duckie, who is in Peru with the Under-23s.