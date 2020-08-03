OAJ, Team Jamaica Bickle sign historic MOU

The Olympians Association of Jamaica (OAJ) and the voluntary organisation Jamaica Bickle on Friday signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) that both groups are hoping will create a synergy that will have a positive ripple effect on track and field in Jamaica.

The MOU which was signed by OAJ President Marvin Anderson and Team Jamaica Bickle President Irwine Clare is set to run for five years with an option to renew by both parties.

Anderson believes that a partnership between both organisations will help to add to the reach and networking capabilities of both the OAJ and Team Jamaica Bickle.

“The Jamaica Olympians Association believes that it is those who prepare in times of scarcity that reap true and lasting rewards. Truly, the work of any Olympian is a testament to this kind of discipline and focus. But without support, funding, allies and close partners, the hard work and preparation of our Olympians is insufficient to reap the high ideals for which they toil.

“Team Jamaica Bickle has demonstrated their commitment and expertise in creating opportunities, garnering support, establishing linkages and providing advocacy for our Jamaican athletes. The signing of this MOU serves as a formal confirmation of pre-existing and long-standing relationships, as well as a signal of greater collaboration to come,” he said.

Clare noted that Team Jamaica Bickle has moved from being just a voluntary group to a structured organisation, hence the importance of the MOU at this time.

“For the past 25 years we have been serving our athletes out of the kindness of our hearts. It is a voluntary organisation, nobody gets paid. Over the years we have continued to formalise ourselves…we are registered in the United States of America, our brand is protected and we guard that very carefully.

“What this pause or this pandemic has allowed us to do…is to sit and think our process through, and this is one such avenue that we thought was necessary. We have begun to put in more official structure. This MOU with the OAJ is very important to us as we streamline our processes.”

The Team Jamaica Bickle president is also excited about the assistance that will spin off for current and future Olympians

“Our Olympians are truly our ambassadors. We must continue to support, guide and create for each one, smoother paths to their high ideals.”

Team Jamaica Bickle has been central to the provision of meals and other areas of support for Jamaican high school students at the Penn Relays for the past 24 years and are responsible for major Jamaican brands, including GraceKennedy now being a major sponsor at the longest-running relay carnival in the world.

— Dwayne Richards