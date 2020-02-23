Old rivals Tivoli, Waterhouse in Drewsland showdown

After failing to capitalise on an opportunity to move into the top six on last, Tivoli Gardens will now try to accomplish the feat the hard way on matchweek 27 against Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) leaders Waterhouse FC at Edward Seaga Complex today.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm, same as the Molynes United versus Dunbeholden and University of the West Indies (UWI) FC against Cavalier FC encounters.

Arnett Gardens will again host this week's late fixture against Mount Pleasant FA at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 8:00 pm.

With the table being unchanged after last week's fixtures and seven matches to come in regular season play, the battle for play-off positions remains wide open, which means every point from here on will be vital for teams, particularly those in the chasing pack.

One of those is Tivoli Gardens, who did well to put themselves in contention, following a stuttering start to the 2019/20 campaign. They are currently in seventh position on 34 points, two behind sixth-placed Dunbeholden on 36 and four points off fifth-placed Arnett Gardens on 38 points.

The Phillip Williams-coached Tivoli Gardens, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Cavalier on last, have so far found the going tough against Waterhouse this season, losing 1-2 and 0-1 in their two meetings so far.

As such, the league leaders are again favoured to come out on top. But with all to play for and being in their backyard, the West Kingston-based Tivoli Gardens are expected to prove more of a handful on this occasion.

Dunbeholden, who also played out a come-from-behind 1-1 scoreline with Vere United in their last meeting, know very well that Tivoli Gardens and eighth-placed Cavalier, on 33 points, are breathing down their necks, and should now be aiming to put some daylight between them.

But to do so, they have to get by 10th-placed Molynes United (29 points), in a contest that is sure to test both teams' mettle.

The tie between the two teams stand at one win apiece after Molynes drew first blood with a 1-0 scoreline before Dunbeholden responded with a nail-biting 3-2 victory.

Another mouth-watering affair is on the card for spectators at the Constant Spring field today, as the scoreline can go either way, if not being shared, given the current form of both teams, who are without a win in their last three fixtures.

Should Dunbeholden and Tivoli Gardens slip in their encounters, Cavalier stand ready to pounce, as they have a slightly easier task against 11th-placed UWI FC (18 points), who are on the verge of relegation.

After securing a 4-1 win and a 1-1 stalemate in their two meetings so far, and with UWI's form being as dismal as ever, Cavalier seem all set to secure another three points from today's encounter and move even closer to the coveted play-off position.

The late contest between Arnett Gardens and second-placed Mount Pleasant (47 points) should be a humdinger in cool conditions.

With two consecutive wins under their belt heading into today's game, Mount Pleasant will be bubbling with confidence about securing number three on the trot. However, they will be mindful that Arnett Gardens are tough campaigners, as they are yet to pip the 'Junglists' so far this season.

Arnett Gardens, who won their most recent meeting 1-0, after the first date between them ended in a 2-2 scoreline, will also be confident about maintaining their unbeaten record against their St Ann-situated opponents.

Meanwhile, ninth-place Harbour View (32 points) with a game in hand, will welcome cellar dwellers Vere United (18 points) in tomorrow's Monday night fixture.

Today's games

3:30 pm: Molynes United vs Dunbeholden FC @ Constant Spring

3:30 pm: Tivoli Gardens vs Waterhouse FC @ Edward Seaga Complex

3:30 pm: UWI FC vs Cavalier FC @ UWI Bowl, Mona

8:00 pm: Arnett Gardens vs Mount Pleasant FA @ Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

Tomorrow's game

8:00 pm: Harbour View FC vs Vere United @ Harbour View Stadium

— Sherdon Cowan