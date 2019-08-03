Olympian LaBeach set to receive 'Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award'

Sprinter Byron LaBeach, a member of Jamaica's 4x400-metres relay squad that won the gold medal at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, will be honoured with the 'Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award' at the 57th Independence Black Tie Gala, at Hilton Hotel in Rye, New York on August 10.

Kerry Washington, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, will also be honoured. Her maternal roots are in St Elizabeth.

LaBeach was the fifth man on the 4X400-metres squad that ran into the history books 67 years ago. Arthur Wint, Herb McKenley, George Rhoden and Leslie Laing were the Quartet that brought home the gold.

A St George's College 'old boy', LaBeach also attended Morgan State University in Maryland, where he excelled at track and academics. He is the younger brother of Lloyd and Sam LaBeach, who also represented Jamaica at Olympic level.

LaBeach was also a semi-finalist in the 100 metres at the Helsinki games. In 1954, LaBeach won gold medals for Jamaica at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Mexico City as a member of the 4×100-and 4×400-metres teams.

Making the presentation to LaBeach will be Olympian Devon Harris, who was a member of the groundbreaking Jamaica national bobsled team, which competed in the 1988, 1992 and 1998 Winter Olympics.

The Independence Black Tie Gala is a calendar event for the Jamaican Diaspora. This year's staging is being held under the distinguished patronage of the Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

Also in attendance will be Lisa Hanna, shadow minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade. Keynote address will be delivered by Norman Hemming, a United States Federal Judge.

Part proceeds from the gala will be donated to Food for the Poor, Jamaica, and Food For The Poor Inc, located in Florida.

— Howard Campbell