Olympic delay a blessing in disguise for triple jumper Scott

While a number of athletes around the world were upset by the decision to postpone the Olympic Games from this July to next year, Jamaican triple jumper Jordan Scott says he is taking things in stride and thinks the delay could help him as he has some technical work to be done.

Scott, who is a senior at the University of Virginia and who is ranked 10th in the world in the indoors triple jump with a personal best 17.02m set on February 15 at Clemson University, has had a string of meets postponed even as he is in the best form of his life.

The jumper, who represented Jamaica at the World Athletics World Championships in Doha last year, was poised to compete at the World Indoors in Nanjing, China, in March but had that meet cancelled.

Scott was the leading jumper at the NCAA Division 1 and was at the nationals at the University of New Mexico, less than 24 hours before the event where he was expected to be the 14th individual to retain a triple jump title when the plug was pulled.

Again, he saw his Olympic dreams deferred earlier this week with the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

The former Campion College standout has a philosophical look at things and said he was trying to be patient and use the time he is given to work on his weak areas.

“At first I was a bit disappointed, but after a while I looked into things and I am grateful as despite having a pretty good season, at least an indoors season, there were a bunch of things that I felt like I needed to fix, that needed to be changed and that I needed to work on.

“Instead of trying to cram everything into the weeks of the outdoors season and trying to get it right going into the Olympic Trials and going into the Olympics, I feel like it gives me some time to work on everything that I need to work on to be at my best for the Olympics next year,” he said.

“There is never anything wrong with having time, it's how you use the time you have and this gives me the opportunity to get everything and fix them. I was blessed to be able to see where I am, see what needed to be worked on and what works for me and use that feedback to try and get better for next year,” Scott added.

With the decision to cancel the entire NCAA Spring season, including all sports, a proposal has been mooted where seniors, including Scott, could be allowed to get their fourth season which would really be a fifth year at school and Scott said he would be grateful for that opportunity.

“My hope is that they give me back the outdoors season, I am not really interested in getting back the indoors as I still want to compete at the World Indoors,” he said of the World Athletics event that has been set for March 2021.

“What I really want to come back for the outdoors so I can come back and the extra year and get everything situated,” he explained.

— Paul Reid