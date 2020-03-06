Olympic, Liguanea continue to lead Magnum-KSAFA Super League

Promoted teams Olympic Gardens and Liguanea United continued to lead Zone A and Zone B, respectively, as the reverse fixtures of the Magnum/KSAFA Super League got going last weekend.

There were two stalemates in Friday's games at the Constant Spring Field. In the first game, hosts Constant Spring FC were held 1-1 by the third promoted team Seaview Gardens FC.

Ryan Smith opened the scoring for Constant Spring in the 63rd minute, but the advantage was wiped out only nine minutes later when Zenard Street found the equaliser for Seaview. Constant Spring are yet to register a win this season and remain bottom of Zone A after they earned their first point on Friday. Seaview are second from bottom with six points.

There were no goals in the feature game, the top-of-the-table clash between Olympic Gardens and Meadforest FC. Olympic, who were drawing their second game of the season, continue to top Zone A with 14 points, while Meadforest remain in second with 11 points.

Also on Saturday in the other Zone A fixture, Real Mona edged Barbican FC 2-1 to leapfrog them in the standings, though only on goal difference. Real Mona took a 2-0 lead through Jordan Moses in the 39th minute and Matthew Bell in the 57th before Joel Nicholas got the consolation for Barbican in the 78th minute.

Both teams are tied on eight points with Real Mona having a goal difference of plus-one, while Barbican have a goal difference of zero.

Over in Zone B on Saturday, Rockfort FC broke the collective hearts of Central Kingston FC when Tevin Brown scored the only goal of the game in the 90+1 minutes to lead his team to their first win of the season.

Rockfort, however, remain at the foot of the table with just four points, while Central Kingston are in second on 11 points.

Liguanea shrugged off the disappointment of their first loss of the season last weekend as they scored a come-from-behind win over the former champions. Both their goals came from Tajay Grant in the 19th and 81st minutes after Michael Campbell had given the Red Brigade the lead in the 16th minute. Liguanea continue to top the zone with 15 points, while Boys' Town are in third on 10 points.

The other Zone B game between Browns Town and Santos on Tuesday ended in a goalless stalemate. Both teams have five points with Santos fourth in the standings and Browns Town fifth.

Match day seven will see Rockfort battle Boys' Town at 6:00pm, while Central Kingston will face Santos FC at 8:00pm at the Constant Spring Field tonight.

Tomorrow, Liguanea United will go up against Browns Town at 5:00pm and Olympic Gardens will battle Seaview Gardens at 7:00pm at Constant Spring.

On Sunday at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College, Barbican battle Meadforest at 4:30pm to be followed by Real Mona vs Constant Spring at 6:30pm.

