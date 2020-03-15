Olympic open gap in Magnum/KSAFA Super League

Promoted team Olympic Gardens continue to show that they belong in the Magnum/KSAFA Super League.

After winning the KSAFA Major League last season, Olympic Gardens have stepped up to the Super League to good effect.

They registered their fifth win in seven games this season with a 1-0 win over Seaview Gardens Saturday before last to move up to 17 points in Zone A, six more than second-place Real Mona FC. The winning goal came from Mario Burton, who delivered from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

Seaview Gardens, who were beaten Major League finalists last season, have not enjoyed the same joy as Olympic Gardens, however, as they continue to struggle since gaining promotion. They have seven points from seven games and are second from bottom in the zone.

Real Mona moved up a spot to second in the zone on goal difference after they spanked cellar-dwellers Constant Spring 3-0. Robert Williams opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Desmond Watson added the second two minutes after the restart. Kingston College schoolboy Matthew Bell then wrapped up the scoring for his team in the 85th minute. Constant Spring have a single point from seven games.

Barbican scored an important 2-1 win over Meadforest in the other game in the zone to put themselves smack dab in the hunt for a semi-final spot. Andrew Christie gave Barbican the lead in the 13th minute before Shaquille Lewis got the second in the 19th minute. Tevoy Colespring got the consolation for Meadforest in the 54th minute.

So while Olympic Gardens enjoy a six-point gap at the top of the zone, Real Mona, Meadforest and Barbican are locked on 11 points in the chase for a place in the play-offs.

In Zone B, Liguanea United continue to maintain their four-point cushion at the top following a 3-0 win over second from bottom Browns Town. Alvarez Cooper was the hero for Liguanea, bagging his first hat-trick of the season. His first came in the 40th minute, followed by two quick strikes in the 86th and 87th minutes. The struggling Browns Town, who are second from bottom, remain on five points.

Central Kingston are the only team to have taken points off the Liguanea United this season and they did their best to keep pace with the leaders with a 3-0 win over Santos FC. St George's College striker Chantamoi Taylor was first on the scoresheet in the 30th minute. The other goals came in the second half from Karim Brown in the 67th minute and Ronaldo Henry in the 78th. Santos are fourth in the zone on five points.

Boys' Town remained on the tails of Central Kingston when they tagged bottom-placed Rockfort 1-0. The lone goal came from Kevin Johnson in the first minute of the second half. Boys Town now have 13 points, while Rockfort remain on four at the foot of the zone.

Marverly/Hughenden took over sole leadership of Zone A in the Magnum/KSAFA Major League after they defeated Pembroke Hall FC 3-1, also on the weekend before last. They began the day tied on points with Duhaney Park FC, who could only manage a 0-0 draw with Shortwood United. Duhaney Park are now second on 12 points. Shortwood are fourth on eight points and Pembroke Hall fifth on five points.

Cooreville Gardens continued to turn the screws on Red Hills United who suffered their sixth loss of the season. Cooreville leapfrogged Shortwood into third position, while Red Hills continue to hunt for their first point of the season.

In the ultra-competitive Zone B, Maxfield Park denied Bull Bay the opportunity the chance to go top of the zone after they blanked the east Kingston-based team 2-0. The win sees Maxfield Park move up to third place in the zone on 10 points, while Bull Bay remain in second place on 11 with the inactive Mountain View still top on 12 points.

Greenwich Town registered their first win of the season with a 2-1 beating of August Town. Despite the win, Greenwich Town, who now have five points, remain at the foot of the table, while August Town are in fifth place on seven points.

Meanwhile, the other game in the zone ended in a stalemate as New Kingston and Police National played out a 1-1 draw. New Kingston are fourth in the zone on eight points, while Police National are sixth on six points.

— Dwayne Richards