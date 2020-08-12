On fire Flemmings looking to Europe

One month into the start of the of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship and Jamaican striker Junior Flemmings leads the goalscoring charts with seven goals from just six games.

Flemmings, who has had a fine start to the season, caught the attention of everyone on Saturday, when his hat-trick helped Phoenix Rising FC beat New Mexico United for the first time with a 5-2 result.

It was another Jamaican, Romeo Parkes, who put New Mexico United ahead after just five minutes, but Flemmings levelled for Phoenix in the 17th minute.

The Former Jamaica College striker then scored the final two goals of the contest, making the game safe for Phoenix, after New Mexico had made the game close at 3-2 in the 59th minute.

Phoenix now lead Group B with 13 points from six games, with four wins, one draw and one loss.

When quizzed about the secret to his amazing start to the season, the Jamaican International chalked it up to “hard work”.

Flemmings had a good season in front of goal last term, bagging 15 regular season goals from 25 games in his overall total of 17.

While he hasn't set a target for this season, Flemmings knows what he will use to define this season.

“Anything less than last year would be a failure,” he insisted.

Even as he continues to enjoy a good start to the fledgling season, the 24-year-old is hoping to take his goalscoring skills to an even bigger stage in Europe.

“Europe is always a possibility; it's just a matter of time and it all depends on the opportunity.”

Flemmings has been used only sparingly by Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore for the national team, but he is unperturbed by that and intends to force the coach's hand the only way he knows how.

“I still have a long way to go. “He [Whitmore] is the one that will make the decision. I can only control what I can control which is to keep performing well,” he reasoned.

Jamaica is already into the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualification for Qatar 2022, and as long as he continues to find the back of the net with such regularity then certainly Flemmings will be among the consideration.

— Dwayne Richards