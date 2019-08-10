Double Act

Danniel Thomas-Dodd extended her national record in the shot put and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a new Pan American Games record in the 200m as Jamaica experienced yet another good day at the track and field stadium with four more medals, including two gold.

Thomas-Dodd threw 19.55m to win the exciting shot put competition that saw a stirring battle for the lesser medals, as she also eclipsed the games record set 26 years ago in 1983. Fraser-Pryce executed a brilliant 200m race to erase a 40-year-old mark, while triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts and distance runner Aisha Praught-Leer both won silver medals.

The four-medal haul yesterday brought Jamaica's overall tally in track and field to 16 — six gold, five silver and five bronze.

Another four medals could be won today with Jordan Scott and Clive Pullen in the men's triple jump and the two 4x400m relays seeking to close the championships in style.

Thomas-Dodd, the Commonwealth Games winner who went into the event as the red-hot favourite, led all the way from the first round before uncorking a massive throw in the final round, beating the 19.48m she had set earlier this year.

The heave also broke the 26-year-old games record 19.34m set in 1983 by Cuba's Maria Sarria in Caracas, Venezuela, and cemented her spot in third place on the IAAF charts, as well as setting her up for a podium finish in Doha.

Lloydrica Cameron, the second Jamaican in the event, had a season's best 17.57m to finish seventh after a slow start.

Canada's Brittany Crew took the silver with a personal best 19.07m, while American Jessica Ramsey took the bronze with a season's best 19.01m, all coming in the last round.

Fraser-Pryce smashed the 40-year-old Pan American Games women's 200m record as she cruised to the gold medal in 22.43 seconds (-0.1m/s) on the second-to-last day of track and field.

Fraser-Pryce streaked away from the field in the first half of the race, seizing control before easing across the line to beat the old record of 22.45 set in 1979 by American Evelyn Ashford in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Brazil's Vitoria Cristina won her second medal of the Games as she took the silver with a personal best 22.62 seconds, and the bronze went to Bahamian Tynia Gaither, who ran 22.76 seconds.

Andre Ewers was eighth in the men's 200m after a fast start, running 20.91 seconds (-1.0m/s) as Ecuador's Alex Quinonez pulled off a mild surprise, winning in 20.27 seconds.

Ricketts had a brilliant series that she ended with a new personal best (PB) 14.77m (0.7m/s) by a centimetre after twice equalling her previous personal best 14.76m in the competition.

Her new PB saw her pull even in third place on the IAAF charts with Cuba's Liadagmis Povea, who was third with 14.60m (-0.6m/s).

Venezuela's World Champion Yulimar Rojas set a new Pan American Games record as she won with 15.11m (0.6m/s), bettering the 14.92m set by Colombia's Catherine Ibarguen in 2011 in Mexico.

Commonwealth Games champion Kimberly Williams just missed a medal, finishing fourth with a best mark of 14.15m (1.4m/s).

Praught-Leer, the Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, took silver in the women's 1500m after being caught by American Dominique Hiltz in the home stretch. The American won in four minutes 07.14 seconds to the Jamaican's 4:08.26 minutes.

Another American Alexa Efraimson took the bronze medal, just behind Praught-Lerr with 4:08.63 minutes.

Both 4x100m relay teams finished in fifth position. The women's team of Schillonie Calvert-Powell, Natasha Morrison, Rhonda Whyte and Shashalee Forbes clocked 43.74 seconds, while the men's team managed 39.01 seconds.

Brazil won the gold in both races.

Earlier in the day, two-time national champion Jauavney James finished fifth in his 800m semi-final in one minute 50.38 seconds and failed to advance to today's final.

James stayed at the back of the race for almost the entire duration before sprinting past one runner about 20 metres from the finish line.

IAAF World Under-20 Championships silver medallist Orlando Bennett was disqualified in the semi-finals of the 110m hurdles after finishing third which would have given him an automatic qualifying spot in today's final.

Additionally, on today's final day of track and field, World Championships qualifier Jordan Scott and Clive Pullen, who is still seeking the qualifying mark, will contest the men's triple jump final.

Scott has had a long season where he won the National Collegiate Athletics Association Division One indoor title, while Pullen, a 2016 Olympian and the winner at the JAAA/Supreme Ventures national championships needs to get 16.95m to secure his spot on the team to Doha.

They will get a lot of competition from the world's number three ranked Omar Craddock of the USA, the Cuban pair of Andy Diaz Hernandez and Jordan Diaz Fortun and Brazil's Alexsandro Melo.