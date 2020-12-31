On your mark, get set, go!

The Minister of Sports Olivia “Babsy” Grange had encouraging words for the newly elected administration of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) when she spoke at the handing over of equipment from Japan to Jamaica recently.

The JAAA falls directly under Grange's ministry and she spoke glowingly of her expectations of the team which is led by new President Garth Gayle.

“The JAAA has always been there for the athletes and I just want to encourage them to continue to do their good work.

“There is a new administration in place and that new administration comes with experience, they are not starting from scratch. They are starting with experienced leadership and so I know the athletes are in good hands,” Grange said.

In addition to her public support for the JAAA, Grange committed to forming a partnership for the continued growth and development of track and field on the island.

“I am here, you can call upon me at any time, I will play my part and this partnership can only result in success and more success.”

Gayle was pleased with the public show of support by Minister Grange for the organisation he now leads and of which he has been a part of for more then two decades.

“I am very pleased with such a strong endorsement from the minister of sports at the start of my leading of the JAAA. It offers an excellent opportunity to join and work for the betterment of the sport of track and field in Jamaica.”

Gayle has already identified some areas that he would like some assistance with from the ministry, including financial assistance for athletes, assistance with youth training camps and help with equipment needs.

Despite the minister's announcement of the return of the athlete financial support programme, Gayle is suggesting that many more elite athletes may require help due to the financial fallout created by the pandemic.

“Many of our elite athletes are facing rough times, especially with the pandemic. Some of them, their sponsorship is not all that strong and with one year of non-competition, that weakens what they would have gotten,” he explained.

Gayle also cited the youth progamme as an area of immediate concern to ensure Jamaica's continued success at the highest level.

“The youth programme has birthed many top athletes and we can be assured that along with the right coaches' involvement, it will again!”

Jamaica recently received hurdles from the Tottori Athletic Association in Japan which has been distributed to high schools that are most in need of the equipment to enhance their track and field programme.