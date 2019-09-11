One match, two different views

Listening to coaches Andrew Price of Humble Lion and Paul “Tegat” Davis of Mount Pleasant Football Academy gives the impression they played two different games and controlled the action, but squandered the many chances they got.

Not so, as both met in their second match of the new season of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), and battled to a 1-1 result at Effortville Community Centre, with Humble Lion taking the lead through Rohan Richards in the 33rd minute, which was cancelled by Kemar Beckford in the 71st for Mount Pleasant.

Both coaches opined that their charges outperformed their opponents but failed to put the ball into the back of the net when the chances presented themselves.

“It could have been a different outcome, as we missed a lot of chances that we created. They scored on [against] the run of play at home and we pushed them in the first half, missing like eight chances and run of play — they just scored a beautiful goal,” Davis claimed.

The former national striker was referring to Richards' goal, which the midfielder used the outside of his right boot to curl the ball, with pace, over the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Joseph Vargas and under the crossbar from the top of the penalty area.

For Price though, was it not for one lapse in concentration that allowed Beckford to equalise, Humble Lion outplayed Mount Pleasant and could have easily won the match.

Said he: “I think we dominated the game for long periods and the one time we lapsed in concentration they capitalised on it. We dictated the pace for much of the game and we should have been more clinical in front of the goal, as we got some opportunities.”

Davis admitted that he was disappointed with the result, as while Mount Pleasant had a good match, they failed to win — the objective they set out to achieve in their journey from St Ann to Clarendon.

“I am pleased to see that the things that we did in practice in the week — the shooting that we emphasised on — was evident today. We were just unlucky that we didn't get more goals. I liked how we played in every area; it is a work [in progress] and we will have to just continue building on it — defence and attack,” Davis said.

“We came here to play attacking football and win. We saw that when we start playing the ball around and start penetrating Humble Lion, that allowed us the goal in the second half,” he added.

Price, on the other hand, had concerns about his charges not being able to hold on to the lead they took into the half-time break, but he believes there are many positives his players can take from the match.

“What concerns me the most is that we didn't manage the game properly — we could have managed the football a lot better.

“The positives are that we really moved the ball around pretty well and we used our speed to telling effect, and it still shows that we are probably one of the fitter teams because we gave Mount Pleasant a run for their money with our pace — but we just need to be more clinical in front of the goal,” Price ended.