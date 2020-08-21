Only winners are remembered, Conte warns Inter

Cologne , Germany (AFP) — Inter Milan's progress to a first European final in a decade will not be cherished unless they beat Sevilla to win the Europa League today, Coach Antonio Conte has warned his players.

The Italian giants have not won any silverware for nine years, but have made big strides in Conte's first season in charge to close to within one point of perennial champions Juventus at the top of Serie A and sweep aside Getafe, Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk since the Europa League's return earlier this month in northern Germany.

Conte won the Champions League with Juventus as a player, but had more experience on the losing end in major finals: twice in the Champions League and at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Italy.

“What I've realised is that people only remember when you win finals,” the former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“I won the Champions League, but I lost a further four finals and the people that leave their mark on history are those that win matches and trophies.

“We should be proud we have reached a first final for 10 years, especially at a prestigious club like Inter. But history is written by the conquerors, the winners. That is added motivation for us to go out and win.”

Conte has made a habit of having an instant impact. He finished top of the league in his first season at Siena, Juventus and Chelsea, but believes his first year in Milan has seen a more gradual improvement.

“My perception working with these players day in, day out, all of the players bought into the work and have become braver as the season wore on.

“The braver we became, the greater chances we had to bring home a big trophy like the Europa League.

“We're here now and we need to make the most of the opportunity.”

Sevilla are the most successful side in Europa League history with five wins in the competition over the past 14 years.

But Inter are favourites in Cologne thanks to a potent striker partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Both scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar in Monday's semi-final to take their combined tally for the season to 54 goals.

“They are full of players good enough to compete to win Serie A and the Champions League,” said Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

“They are a complete team with a very defined way of playing, like all Conte sides. They are capable of attacking a lot without conceding chances.”

Despite Sevilla's success in the competition only Captain Jesus Navas, Ever Banega and Sergio Escudero of the current squad have won the competition with the Spaniards, while Lopetegui is also in his first season at the club after a nightmare few months in 2018 that saw him sacked by both Spain days before the World Cup and Real Madrid.

However, Lopetegui insisted he will not be silencing his critics should he go onto lift the trophy.

“What motivates us is the excitement, the ambition and determination to play a great game,” he added. “We are focused on what we have to do.”