Photo: OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Olympian Frater spearheads new track club, with Yohan Blake among high-profile recruits

FRATER...we believe Titans can get the best out of these athletes (Photo: Observer file)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT