Our destiny is in our own hands, says Dunbeholden's Christian

Dunbeholden FC player Nickoy Christian was the star of the show as his team easily got by Harbour View FC 2-0 in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) game on Sunday.

Christian scored a brace and enjoyed the run of the park at Lakes Pen in what was his best individual performance for the season.

He is thrilled that things are coming together for him at this stage of the season.

“It was a good performance, I have been working for this moment from the season started. As you see, as the season is ending I have picked up;I have changed gears and I am taking it from here,” he said.

Dunbeholden have found themselves inside the top six of the RSPL for quite a few weeks and they are desperate to remain there and be a part of play-off football in just their second season in the league.

“Our aim today (Sunday) was to stay in the top six, keep winning so that we can compete this year for the trophy,” he explained.

But things were very different for Dunbeholden FC in their first season in the league. They struggled for the first half and only just avoided relegation in the end.

Christian said that as a group they learned a lot of lessons from their first season, which has made them better able to cope with the challenges of the RSPL this term.

“We did a lot of homework from last year...we had an inexperienced team, management, players and everything, so we just want to come and work on what we didn't do last season and do better this season,” he said.

With five games left to play in their regular season, fifth-placed Dunbeholden will be a part of the play-offs if they win their remaining games and Christian fancies the odds.

“We have a good chance [of making the top six], we are here to compete, so our destiny is in our own hands,” he suggested.

As for his own performance, the midfielder said that his came from the way he prepared for the game.

“This week in training I decided to do more shooting in front of goal. I have been passing all season and giving my teammates goals, today I just execute,” Christian said.

If he is able to replicate his performance from Sunday, for the next five games, he will surely lead Dunbeholden into the play-offs, their primary objective in this their second season in the league.

