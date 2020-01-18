Our destiny is in our own hands, says UWI's Peart

With one round of games to go in the Red Stripe Premier League, the UWI FC find themselves in an unfamiliar position of the relegation zone, as they along with newcomers Vere United, prop up the 12-team competition with 11 games left in the regular season.

UWI did manage to get a point at home against one of the form teams in the league, Dunbeholden FC, on Sunday and their Head Coach Andrew Peart was able to pick out some good things from that performance.

“Our intention coming into the game was to get three points, but I must commend the team for the effort in terms of not giving up chances and we were pretty much the more dominant team in terms of the one that looked more likely to score. So it's good that we could manage a clean sheet,” he said.

Despite their current position in the league and time no longer being on their side, Peart pleaded for patience as they seek to navigate the final round of the season.

“It's work in progress, you have to be a little bit patient even though we have [few] games remaining. We still feel our destiny is in our own hands, we just have to continue working hard,” he reasoned.

Peart, who was a defender in his playing days, was pleased with the defensive effort from his team to stifle one of the more potent attacks in the RSPL.

“The key thing to their game is that they play with two strikers up top and look to play the ball directly to them and if you are not organised at the back, to stop those long balls and organise just in front to win the second balls, then you will be problems.

“Their defenders having the ball was not so much of a problem, but when they looked to play that ball long, which they are accustomed to, they found it difficult to get the space in behind us or get the second balls in front.

“We controlled that well and I think we did well in terms of pinning them back to try create chances for ourselves. We hit the post once but not much after, but as I said we still have some things to work on and we have to be a little bit patient,” noted Peart.

As far as escaping the relegation zone is concerned, the UWI man believes that the answer to that is very simple.

“We just need to win the games, that's it,” he said matter-of-factly.

“We would have played everybody twice and know exactly what they have to offer, so we just have to be as competitive as we were today (Sunday) and win the games. That's all we have to do,” Peart insisted.

But that may be harder to do than to say as the UWI have only two wins from 20 games so far this season.

With the final round beginning tomorrow, Peart pointed to the significance of holding Dunbeholden scoreless as a platform for the final round.

“We did very well in preventing the team that has the leading goalscorer with 12 goals and another player that has almost double figures, they had pretty much no looks at goal. So, that's good and you need that good defensive platform to propel the team forward. So, now It's just for us to build on what we have done and score some goals and win the games,” he determined.

But the task for the team second from bottom in the league has not been made easier by the loss of their number one goalkeeper to the United States Soccer League (USL). Peart, however, believes he has adequate cover for the Reggae Boy Amal Knight who has been in goal for the UWI since they began playing in the league four seasons ago.

Nickolas King will now assume the starting role in goal with the departure of the long-time servant.

“King will be the number one, but we have competition for him and once he continues to train as hard as he does and continue to show the same level of competence in the goal, everything is fine.

“He played almost every game that Amal was away on international duty and this is his fourth season playing and he has been doing very well,” Peart ended.

— Dwayne Richards