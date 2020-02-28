Outstanding athlete at 2020 McKenley & Wint track meet donates cash prize to Hydel

Oneika Wilson, the Outstanding Athlete of the 2020 McKinley & Wint Track Meet held at Calabar High School, has decided to donate her $25,000 cash prize from Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union (C&WJ) to her alma mater, Hydel High School.

The cheque was presented to Wilson last Friday in the auditorium of Calabar High School by Yvonne Ennis, administrative assistant to the CEO of C&WJ, Carlton Barclay.

In an interview after the presentation, the Hydel High student said she would be handing over the cheque to her alma mater as her way of showing appreciation for the guidance, coaching and support she has received at the school over the past nine years since she started participating in track and field.

Now 16, she is determined to work hard to be a professional hurdler like Megan Tapper, who has been her motivator, and to attend to college.

“At one time I wanted to give up, because at five feet five inches I thought I was too short to be a hurdler. Then I found out that Megan, who I admire so much, is even shorter at five feet one inch. So I thought, if she can do it so can I,” Wilson said.

She practises five days a week and participates in track meets on Saturdays. After all, she is working hard to get a track scholarship to go to college.

To the onlooker, Wilson might seem laid back, but she is driven by an inner strength and determination to work for what she wants.

When John Mair, one of her coaches who accompanied her to the presentation ceremony, told her the day before, while she was walking through the auditorium at Hydel, that she had been selected as the Outstanding Athlete, she said she just smiled!

“But it was a surprise and a great feeling. I just want my family and school to be happy,” she said.

Wilson will next participate in the Gibson McCook Relays tomorrow for her school.