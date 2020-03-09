Portmore all but seal UWI's relegation fate with 3-1 win

Champions Portmore United delivered as expected and resumed winning ways in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), following a 3-1 result over The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC in a keen contest at UWI Bowl, Mona, yesterday.

Leading players Rondee Smith (22nd), Ricardo Morris (35th) and Lamar Walker (90th+1) were the scorers for Portmore United in a win that strengthened their hold on a play-off berth and all but sent the university side packing, after a creditable run in the nation's top flight league since earning promotion for the 2015-2016 season.

While Portmore United maintained their hold on third with 46 points with a game in hand, UWI, who got their goal from substitute Thorn Simpson (76th), are rooted in 11th position on 18 points, after securing only two wins from 29 games.

With a mere four games remaining in regular season they now face the unenviable task of winning all those games, while hoping that 10th-place Molynes United, on 29 points, lose all their remaining fixtures.

That said, Molynes United were beaten 2-0 by Harbour View in their contest at Waterhouse Stadium in Drewsland. With the win, Harbour View inched up to eighth position on 39 points.

Elsewhere, Tivoli Gardens slipped into a play-off position for the second time this season with a 5-1 hammering of cellar-dwellers Vere United (18 points) — who face a similar fate as UWI — in a lopsided encounter at Edward Seaga Sports Complex.

The win saw the west Kingston-based team move up to fifth place on 43 points, with a one-goal difference over sixth-place Dunbeholden (43 points) who played out a goalless encounter with fourth-place Humble Lion (46 points) at Effortville Community Centre.

Second-place Mount Pleasant FA (53 points) and ninth-place Cavalier FC (36 points) were goalless in the late fixture at press time.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens (41 points), who have been relegated to seventh position, will look to reclaim their spot in the top six when they lock horns with Waterhouse (53 points) today.

At the Bowl, it was a spirited start by both teams in the first quarter of an hour, but UWI seemed more purposeful at that point as Venton Evans, formerly of Portmore United, went close in quick succession.

Evans first headed just wide of an empty goal in the ninth minute and only seconds later, dragged a right-footed effort just outside the right upright after leaving custodian Benjamin Williams in no-man's-land.

Portmore United heeded the warnings and briskly responded in the 11th minute through Smith, who slipped his marker and keeper Nicholas King but saw his effort cleared off the line by a recovering defender.

It wasn't long before the champions broke the deadlock, as Morris combined well with Walker who played a pass for Smith to bury a left-footer.

The lead was doubled when Walker again played provider, this time for Morris, who calmly chipped the advancing King.

The UWI battled hard and almost pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, but Williams got down well to his right to keep out a powerful right-footer from Evans.

With Portmore United seemingly comfortable with their advantage, UWI dominated proceedings on the resumption as they applied consistent pressure that forced the champions into a defensive posture.

After trying long and hard with several chances being charged down by Portmore United, UWI inevitably breached their opponents' armour through the prolific Simpson, who finished a decent left-footed effort on the volley to notch his 10th goal of the season.

Portmore United were awarded a penalty a minute later when substitute Raffique Bryan was felled inside the danger area by Fabion McCarthy, but he failed to convert the 12-yard kick as King got down in time to parry.

Walker then made the game safe when he sprinted past last defender Kemar Bennett to finish over the hapless King in time added.

Teams: UWI FC — Nicholas King, Trey Bennett (Shemar Hunter 69th), Taniel McKenzie, Michael Heaven, Javoy Belnavis (Kemar Bennett 75th), Fabion McCarthy, Davion Shakes (Thorn Simpson 60th), Nacquain Brown, Jabari Hylton, Venton Evans, Rohan Beadle

Subs not used: Tajay Griffiths, Giovanni Reid, Rasheed Thomas, Shuwayne Barrett

Booked: Evans (57th)

Portmore United — Benjamin Williams, Rosario Harriott, Ryan Wellington, Osani Ricketts, Shande James, Zain Hylton (Emelio Rousseau 65th), Kevon Farquharson, Chevany Willis (Romaine Bowers 74th), Rondee Smith, Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris (Raffique Bryan 68th)

Subs not used: Kemar Foster, Noel Walker, Romaine Brackenridge, Rivaldo Mitchell

Booked: Harriott (32nd), Hylton (47th), Walker (82nd)

Referee: Okeito Nicholson

Assistant referees: Lloyd Edwards, Rickton Archer

Fourth official: Tyrone Robinson

Match Commissary: Delroy Josephs