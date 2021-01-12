Pakistan Coach Misbah under fire after New Zealand flop
Lahore , Pakistan (AFP) — Pakistan Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said his fate was in the hands of the country's cricket authorities after their New Zealand series defeat prompted speculation about his future.
Misbah, who has lost all three away Test series in his 15 months in charge, blamed an extended stay in New Zealand novel coronavirus isolation for the latest failure.
“I will brief the cricket committee on Tuesday and it's their right what they suggest to the board,” he told reporters.
Pakistan lost the Twenty20 series 2-1 and went down heavily in both Tests. They have also lost Test series in Australia and England under Misbah.
The New Zealand tour started badly when six players tested positive on arrival and the team was confined to their hotel. They were later warned for breaching coronavirus restrictions by mingling.
“We had to spend 18 to 19 days in the rooms, we could not do anything, not even running. We were in rooms and just walking in the rooms,” Misbah said.
“Leave aside our situation, it (COVID) is affecting all touring teams and you must be seeing that performances are up and down and injuries are there.”
Pakistan, whose Captain Babar Azam was sidelined with a broken thumb, lost the first Test by 101 runs and the second by an innings and 176 runs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy