Panthers coach wary of Super League's chasing pack

NORTHERN Panthers Head Coach Cleon Smith, though pleased with his side's first-place position in the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League, concedes it will be a difficult task to hold off the chasing pack.

With six rounds completed, the Panthers are on 19 points in the six-team tournament, four ahead of second-place Central Titans who are reigning two-time champions.

“I am extremely happy for the position that we are in at this stage of the competition,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It will be extremely tough [to beat the Titans to the title] because of their history — winning has become a habit for them, but we are working hard,” he added, acutely cognisant of the Titans' sheer dominance since the inception of the franchise-based Super League two seasons ago.

The rest of the league table has Western Warriors in third position on 11 points, followed by Eastern Eagles (10), Combined Universities and Colleges (eight), and Southern Seals (seven).

The top team, after the completion of 10 rounds of matches, will lift the Super League crown.

Northern Panthers finished last at the inaugural staging of the tournament, but improved to third last season.

Smith noted that methodical work, both on and off the field, undergirds plans to go all the way this season.

“Every player has been contributing to the effort, hence our position right now. I am extremely proud of the players and also the management team and franchise executives.

“We have had some meaningful discussions with each individual on their game and their role, and they're yielding fruits. It's all about helping them to manage their games,” he said.

“The players are working very hard to finish on top this time around. It would be a dream come true for the franchise [to win the Super League] because it has been eluding us for some time now, so that would be awesome,” Smith explained.

After breaking for the holidays, the Super League is to resume on January 4 with a full slate of rescheduled fourth-round matches.

