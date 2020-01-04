Panthers look to ground Eagles as JCA Super League continues

Northern Panthers will aim to maintain top spot in the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League when they face Eastern Eagles in rescheduled fourth-round action at Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann.

Play is slated to start 10:00 am today.

The Panthers have 19 points from six matches, while the visiting Eagles are fourth in the six-team league table with 10 points.

In their last outing two weeks ago, the Panthers had beaten Western Warriors by two wickets at Port Rhoades Sports complex to stretch their advantage at the top.

On the other hand, the Eagles had surrendered first-innings points in a drawn contest with Southern Seals at French Park in Manchester.

In another rescheduled encounter, fifth-place Combined Universities and Colleges (eight points) welcome last-place Southern Seals (seven points) to The University of the West Indies Mona Bowl in St Andrew.

Last time out, the universities team gave up first-innings honours in a drawn fixture against reigning two-time champions Central Titans at Chedwin Park in St Catherine.

In the weekend's other Super League match, second-place Titans (15 points) entertain the third-place Warriors (11 points) at Chedwin Park.

Today's rescheduled matches

Panthers vs Eagles @ Port Rhoades Club

Combined Universities vs Seals @ Mona Bowl

Titans vs Warriors @ Chedwin Park

All set to start 10:00 am

—Sanjay Myers