Panthers snare first-innings advantage in drawn JCA Super League

INNSWOOD, St Catherine — Batting collapses were the order of the day as defending two-time champions Central Titans conceded first-innings honours to Northern Panthers in the drawn sixth-round Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League match at Chedwin Park.

On yesterday's absorbing final day, Captain Kennar Lewis blasted a whirlwind century and Peat Salmon captured seven wickets in the Titans' comeback, but the Panthers held their nerve to secure an all-important, 14-run first-innings advantage.

Off-spinner Salmon's haul of 7-73 helped to wrap up the visiting team's innings for 322 all out. The Panthers' batsman, Hanchard Hamilton, added six runs to his overnight score to finish with 101.

In reply, the Titans appeared well on course for first-innings honours as the burly Lewis displayed his power-hitting abilities in a knock of 170.

But, after he was the first man dismissed at 239, it opened the door for a catastrophic collapse which saw the Titans bowled out for 308.

Scores: Panthers 322 (109.4 overs); Titans 308 (51.4 overs).

Northern Panthers Coach Cleon Smith, while pleased with the positive result, praised the resolve displayed by his players when they appeared down and out.

“We lost eight wickets for 50-odd runs, but then Central Titans were 200-odd without loss, and cricket being as it is, our bowlers stuck to the task and we got [first-innings honours] which showed character,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Some wonderful cricket was played between yesterday and today. We had three centuries and two half centuries, so some good cricket was played,” Smith added.

Resuming from their overnight score of 265-2, the Panthers let slip their strong position and folded for a below-par total on a docile batting surface.

Left-hander Hamilton, who was unbeaten on 95, went on to notch his first century of the competition. His marathon effort spanned 250 deliveries.

His overnight batting partner, Andre Creary, resuming yesterday on 38, scored 67 from 186 ball. The two extended their third-wicket stand to 104 runs.

On the opening day, Alwyn Williams, another left-hander, had spanked a 148-ball 111 for Northern Panthers.

Spinner Nkrumah Bonner supported Salmon's seven-wicket heroics with 2-49.

Led by Lewis's breathtaking 105-ball innings, the hosts blazed to 239 without loss in the 32nd over, seemingly making a mockery of the Panthers' score.

But his demise, and that of opening partner Oraine Williams, who made a 110-ball 84, left the Titans exposed as the Panthers' spinners Kemar Allen (6-77) and Christopher Lamont (4-42) rattled them.

