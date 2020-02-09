Pantoja blank Arcahaie to top Group B in CFU Club Championships

Dominican Republic team Atletico Pantoja became the first team from Group B of the Flow Concacaf Club Championship to qualify for the semi-final round when they blanked Arcahaie FC of Haiti 2-0 on Friday afternoon, at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

Late goals from Nerlin St-vil and Leonardo Ossa earned Pantoja their second win in as many games and a table-topping six points as they head back home.

The first chance of the game fell to Luis Espinal in the 11th minute after a fortuitous bounce saw the ball ricochet off a defender and into his path, but the striker failed to hit the target from eight yards.

Just a minute later Arcahaie should have made Pantoja pay for that miss, but Kervens Jolicoeur had an even worse miss when he too fired wide of the target from close range. He came close again shortly after, with his header going just wide of the far post as Pantoja rode their luck.

Arcahaie continued to dominate most of the first half but failed to test the Pantoja goal as the teams went in 0-0 at the break.

Both teams continued where they left off in the first half, playing compact football with a high defensive line so that most of the game was played in the middle third of the field.

Arcahaie continued to boss possession, forcing Pantoja to defend for most of the half; but the latter's defence stood up, just as it did in their first game against Jamaican team Portmore United on Wednesday night.

The turning point in the game came when referee Diego Montano awarded a penalty kick to Pantoja.

After a long delay due to an injury St-vil calmly fired the ball into the net from 12 yards in the 80th minute, despite goalkeeper Guerry Romondt diving the right way. It was St-vil's third goal of the tournament, following his brace against the Jamaican club on Wednesday.

Ossa then made sure of the three points when he curled home a free kick from 23 yards in the fourth minute of added time.

Atletico Pantoja Coach David Escandell could not hide his delight after topping the group while keeping two clean sheets.

“I am really happy with the team, really happy with the job, and of course with the score. We came here to play in a really difficult group and we played two excellent games, so we go home really happy,” he said.

The final Group B game will be played today between Portmore United FC and Arcahaie FC at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex starting at 6:00 pm.

Arcahaie enter the game with a slight advantage on goal difference as they have conceded two goals while Portmore United have given up four. A draw will be enough to take the Haitians through, but the defending champions must win to advance to the next round.

In addition to Atletico Pantoja, Group A teams Waterhouse FC of Jamaica and Cibao FC, also of the Dominican Republic, have advanced to the semi-finals.