Pantoja pummel Portmore to make winning start to Club Championship

Club Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic blew away Jamaican Premier League champions and host Portmore United 4-0 at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Wednesday night to begin Group B of the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship.

Led by a brace from Nerlin St-vil and strikes from Erick Ozuna and Luis Espinal, Pantoja cruised to a sensational win and in the process gave themselves a glorious chance to advance to the semi-final round.

Pantoja got off to a dream start when St-vil headed home directly from a corner kick after he was left unmarked in the box by the Portmore defence in just the fourth minute of play. His looping header gave Shaven Paul no chance in the Portmore goal as it flew in the roof of the net.

The host responded by taking control of possession, but failed to penetrate a well-organised and disciplined Pantoja defence.

The visitors were content to play without the ball and their patience paid off when they doubled their lead on the counter-attack eight minutes before the break.

Paul was again left as a mere spectator when Ozuna chipped home with his left foot from just inside the box, the ball pinging into the goal off the underside of the crossbar. There appeared to be some doubt as to whether or not the ball had crossed the goal line, but referee Erick Lezama signalled a goal which was followed by huge celebrations on the Pantoja bench.

Portmore continued to struggle to break down the Pantoja defence although Shandae James did have some amount of joy down the right flank.

Portmore Captain Ricardo Morris and Chavany Willis tried their luck from distance but failed to trouble Odalis Baes in goal.

Hopes of a Portmore comeback were dashed in the 82nd minute when St-vil fired home his second and Pantoja's third to end the game as a contest.

But there would be more gloom for Portmore and more celebration for Pantoja when Espinal found himself on the end of a St-vil cross and slotted home to make it 4-0 in the final minute of play.

Pantoja Head Coach David Escandell said his team was prepared for the contest against Portmore.

“I am really happy, the team is feeling really good. We came to play against a really good team, really strong and we were prepared for this game,” he said.

Escandell stated that the early goal made the difference for his team.

“We expected them to attack us, so it was really good for us to score early,” he noted.

Ricardo Gardner, the head coach of Portmore United, believes the scoreline did not reflect the quality of the performance of his team on the night.

“It's definitely not the start that we would have been looking for tonight in terms of the result, but I don't think the result gives full justice of how we performed,” he said.