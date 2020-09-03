'I'm so elated'

Jamaican athlete Shauna-Kay Hines has been selected by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) — the worldwide governing body for para sports — for an ongoing initiative in social media to promote next year's postponed Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Commenting on the historic achievement, Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, said: “In the Jamaica Paralympic Association and Para Movement we inspire and commission our athletes to not only inhabit the Jamaican yard, but more importantly, the global village.”

Hines joins a select group of para athletes from around the world and across several sporting disciplines who will bring inspiring messages in IPC's Instagram project 'One Year To Go' to the Paralympic Games.

“I am so elated that Jamaica has been selected and that I will be representing my country on this global platform. When I was contacted I said, 'Is this really for me?', for though I know that Jamaica has been steadily making waves, to be part of a global promotion for an international games is an unexpected honour,” Hines said.

Just three years and some months ago Hines started the sport and in a relatively short period of time she has had several successes and is now on the cusp of qualifying for the Paralympic Games, which will be another historic achievement for this decorated athlete.

A silver medal in the 2018 US Open Taekwondo (TKD) Championship, bronze in the 2018 Pan Am and Para Championship, bronze in the 2019 US Open Taekwondo Championship, bronze in the 2019 Mexico Open TKD Championship, bronze in the 2019 Lima Para Pan Am Games, silver in the 2020 Mexico Open TKD and silver in the 2020 Costa Rica Open tell of a journey that has been so far inspiring.

Reflecting on her journey thus far, Hines gave tremendous insight into the character of a successful athlete in the making. The road to the Tokyo Paralympic Games is before her and Hines knows very well that she has within her the ability and power to reach the prized destination.

“Success isn't given, it is earned,” said Hines. “On the mat and in the gym my indomitable spirit with blood, sweat, support and the occasional tear make the end result rewarding.”