Paradise FC record first win in St James Div 1
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Paradise Football Club recorded their first win of the season after beating MoBay City Football Club 3-1 in their St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One game at UDC field on Friday.
Carlon Morris scored twice in the game for Paradise FC as they rebounded from their opening loss to Catherine Hall FC last week.
Flankers FC lead Zone One with six points from two wins followed by Catherine Hall and Paradise FC on three points each.
Three teams — King Gate, Norwood Strikers and Sam Sharpe — are tied on three points in Zone Two.
On Friday, Paradise FC raced to a 3-0 lead with Morris scoring in the fifth and 11th minutes, and Omario Kelvin scoring in the 11th minute.
Ryan Barker got one for MoBay City FC in the 42nd minute.
— Paul Reid
