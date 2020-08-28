Paralympian Alphanso Cunningham goes global

Multiple gold medallist and Paralympian Alphanso “The Ambassador” Cunningham has again gone global as he appears in the feature Rising Phoenix, released by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the global governing body for para sport, and Netflix Inc, the international technology and media services provider and production company.

Rising Phoenix premiered globally in over 190 countries Wednesday on Netflix to coincide with the one-year-to-go celebrations for the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games.

Cunningham, a very accomplished Paralympian, has distinguished himself in regional and international competitions and has built up a strong reputation as a respected competitor and sportsman.

Commenting on his latest achievement, Cunningham said, “it's a great feeling going global but this achievement means Jamaica, and not necessarily me, is on show. If I can in a small way inspire others to tell their stories, I'm good.”

In 2013 at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Lyon, France, Cunningham did what no other Jamaican athlete has done when he broke his world record in the F 52/53 Javelin three times. The international media captured this remarkable feat of Cunningham who, once again, placed Jamaica in the spotlight.

Conferred with the national honour of the Order Distinction in 2014 for his outstanding achievements in para sports, Cunningham is also a brand ambassador for Digicel and is driven by an extraordinary spirit of goodwill.

President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, Christopher Samuda, in recognising Cunningham's record of achievements, said: “The Ambassador's credentials are well known and we, in the Paralympic movement, celebrate with him and respect the strength of character and indomitable spirit that have inspired his performances.”